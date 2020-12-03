1/1
Anthony Meliti
Age 76, of Drexel Hill, PA, and formerly of Ardmore, passed away on November 29th, 2020. Survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Janis M. (nee Conway); his loving children Karen Clyde (Jim), Diane Petrucci (Rick), Carol MacLaughlin (Jamie), Anthony Jr. (Kelly), Francis (Lisa); his 13 cherished grandchildren; his one adoring great-grandchild; his dear brother Frank Meliti, and his treasured sister Frances Armandi (the late Skippy). Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Saturday, December 5th, from 9:30 A.M. to 10:45 A.M., with Funeral Mass to follow 11:00 A.M., ALL IN St. Francis of Assisi Church, 136 Saxer Ave, Springfield, PA 19064. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Viewing
09:30 - 10:45 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
DEC
5
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Funeral services provided by
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
