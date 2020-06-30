BARBERA





Age 78, of 65th Street in Overbrook, passed away on June 27th, 2020 .Survived by his beloved wife Frances M. (nee Cardinale); his loving sons Anthony J. Barbera, III and Alexander J. Barbera, also his dear sister Eleanor "Babe" Porto. Relatives and Friends are invited to his Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 2nd, 10:00 AM, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 6301 Woodbine Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19151. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Anthony's memory made to the St. Thomas More Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 294, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 would be appreciated.



