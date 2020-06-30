ANTHONY J. BARBERA Jr.
1942 - 2020
BARBERA
ANTHONY J. JR.,


Age 78, of 65th Street in Overbrook, passed away on June 27th, 2020 .Survived by his beloved wife Frances M. (nee Cardinale); his loving sons Anthony J. Barbera, III and Alexander J. Barbera, also his dear sister Eleanor "Babe" Porto. Relatives and Friends are invited to his Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 2nd, 10:00 AM, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 6301 Woodbine Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19151. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Anthony's memory made to the St. Thomas More Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 294, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 would be appreciated.




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 30, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers to you and your family♥God Bless
Elisa Tognucci
Family Friend
