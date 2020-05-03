COMIDO

ANTHONY J. "TONY"

Age 74, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020, at Abington Jefferson Hospital. Born and raised in Philadelphia, he was a resident of Abington Township for the past 35 years. Tony spent most of his long and varied career in the hospitality industry, culminating in a position as concierge at the Briar House in Elkins Park. Along with his co-workers, he assisted residents in countless ways, drawing on his innate sense of humor to brighten the day of anyone he encountered.

An avid reader, Tony was a staunch supporter and frequent patron of the Abington Free Library. He kept apprised of current events by a daily read-ing of the newspaper. He loved celebrating all of the holidays, especially Christmas, working to make everything special. For most of his life, Tony vacation-ed once a year "down the shore" and enjoyed every minute of it.

Tony loved his family and was blessed by wonderful friends. As they have said many times, TO KNOW TONY IS TO LOVE HIM.

Tony is preceded in death by his parents John and Theresa L. (Galzerano) Comido, and wife Terry Comido. He is survived by his children, Theresa Comido, Ann Marie Godfrey (J. Andrew), Kathleen Politi (Nathaniel), John J. Comido, and grandchildren Carly Ann Godfrey, Joshua Paul Politi, Nina Marie Politi, sister Carole Roy and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in Tony's memory to Abington Township Free Library, 1030 Old York Road, Abington, PA 19001. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, burial will be private at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.galzeranofuneralhome.com



