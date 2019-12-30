Home

John F. Murray Funeral Home - Flourtown
1220 Bethlehem Pike
Flourtown, PA 19031
(215)233-4888
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holy Cross Church
140 E. Mt. Airy Ave
Philadelphia, PA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
140 E. Mt. Airy Ave
Philadelphia, PA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
140 E. Mt. Airy Ave
Philadelphia, PA
ANTHONY J. "TOBY" GIOVINAZZO Jr.

ANTHONY J. "TOBY" GIOVINAZZO Jr. Notice
GIOVINAZZO
ANTHONY J. JR. "TOBY"


on December 28, 2019. Of Erdenheim, formerly of Mt. Airy. Devoted husband of Kathy Loving father of Anthony III (Nadia) and Christine. Brother of Janice, Joyce, Robert and Gina. Toby is also survived by his beloved nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewings Thursday from 5-8PM and again Friday from 9-10AM at Holy Cross Church 140 E. Mt. Airy Ave Philadelphia, PA 19119. Funeral Mass will follow Friday at 10AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either the PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005 or to Flourtown Erdenheim Little League PO Box 162 Flourtown, PA 19031.

JOHN F. MURRAY FH, Flourtown
www.murrayfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 30, 2019
