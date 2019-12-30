|
|
GIOVINAZZO
ANTHONY J. JR. "TOBY"
on December 28, 2019. Of Erdenheim, formerly of Mt. Airy. Devoted husband of Kathy Loving father of Anthony III (Nadia) and Christine. Brother of Janice, Joyce, Robert and Gina. Toby is also survived by his beloved nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewings Thursday from 5-8PM and again Friday from 9-10AM at Holy Cross Church 140 E. Mt. Airy Ave Philadelphia, PA 19119. Funeral Mass will follow Friday at 10AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either the PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005 or to Flourtown Erdenheim Little League PO Box 162 Flourtown, PA 19031.
JOHN F. MURRAY FH, Flourtown
www.murrayfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 30, 2019