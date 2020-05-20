JESSEL
ANTHONY J. "TONY"
May 18, 2020 age 94. Tony was a 1943 Roman Catholic High School graduate, a 1950 Villanova University graduate, a proud WWII Army Veteran and a member of Resurrection of Our Lord Seniors. Tony was employed for 40 years as an Assistant Vice President with PNC Bank. Beloved son of the late Anthony and Anna (nee Volk) Jessel. Brother of the late Marie A. Jessel. Dear friend to Donna (Mark) Dwyer. Tony is survived by cousins. A private Viewing Thursday 9:30-10:30 A.M. will be held in Resurrection of Our Lord Church; Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 A.M. Int. Most Holy Redeemer Cem.
Arrangements: VISCONTO FUNERAL HOME, INC. www.viscontofuneralhome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 20, 2020.