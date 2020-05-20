ANTHONY J. "TONY" JESSEL
1926 - 2020
JESSEL
ANTHONY J. "TONY"
May 18, 2020 age 94. Tony was a 1943 Roman Catholic High School graduate, a 1950 Villanova University graduate, a proud WWII Army Veteran and a member of Resurrection of Our Lord Seniors. Tony was employed for 40 years as an Assistant Vice President with PNC Bank. Beloved son of the late Anthony and Anna (nee Volk) Jessel. Brother of the late Marie A. Jessel. Dear friend to Donna (Mark) Dwyer. Tony is survived by cousins. A private Viewing Thursday 9:30-10:30 A.M. will be held in Resurrection of Our Lord Church; Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 A.M. Int. Most Holy Redeemer Cem.
Arrangements: VISCONTO FUNERAL HOME, INC. www.viscontofuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Resurrection of Our Lord Church
MAY
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Resurrection of Our Lord Church
Funeral services provided by
Visconto Funeral Home, Inc - Philadelphia
2031 Vista St
Philadelphia, PA 19152
(215) 637-8184
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 19, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Donna Dwyer
Friend
