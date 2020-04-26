|
|
STIPA
ANTHONY J.
Age 95 On Apr. 22, 2020 of Conshohocken. Beloved husband of the late Annamarie (Quintieri) Stipa. Son of the late Florindo and Mary (Benedict) Stipa. Father of Anthony J. Stipa, Jr. (Frani), Helena Pierce. Pop-Pop of Anthony III, Matthew Pierce (Liz), Anna Marie Pierce (Fabrizio). Brother of Francis (Sarah), Rick (Mary), Peter Stipa. Pre-dec. by siblings Elsie Stipa, Angeline Bontempo (Joe), Florence Vuotto (Daniel), Ida Monteleone (Anthony), John Stipa (Margie). A Funeral Service will be held privately, burial in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations in his name can be sent to Children's Hospital of Phila. www.chop.edu. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 26, 2020