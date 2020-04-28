Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ciavarelli Family Funeral Homes and Crematory
516 Fayette Street
Conshohocken, PA 19428
(610) 828-1336
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONY STIPA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY J. STIPA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANTHONY J. STIPA Notice
STIPA
ANTHONY J.


Age 95 On Apr. 22, 2020 of Conshohocken. Beloved husband of the late Annamarie (Quintieri) Stipa. Son of the late Florindo and Mary (Benedict) Stipa. Father of Anthony J. Stipa, Jr. (Frani), Helena Pierce. Pop-Pop of Anthony III, Matthew Pierce (Liz), Anna Marie Pierce (Fabrizio). Brother of Francis (Sarah), Rick (Mary), Peter Stipa. Pre-dec. by siblings Elsie Stipa, Angeline Bontempo (Joe), Florence Vuotto (Daniel), Ida Monteleone (Anthony), John Stipa (Margie). A Funeral Service will be held privately, burial in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations in his name can be sent to Children's Hospital of Phila. www.chop.edu. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com
logo


Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANTHONY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ciavarelli Family Funeral Homes and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -