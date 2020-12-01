21 yrs. old, tragically on Nov. 24, 2020. Born and raised in Roxborough. Anthony had a smile that lit up the world! Anthony was a graduate of St. Philip Neri Grade School, Ocean City High School class of 2017,where he played football all 4 years and he attended Chestnut Hill College. Beloved Son of Linda (nee Robert) and Gene Kenny. Cherished brother of Vincent, Joseph, Nicholas, Gianna and Isabella. Grandson of Florence Robert and Ann Kenny. He will be missed by all his aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The family will receive relatives and friends in Church Friday after 9:45 A.M. followed by his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. in Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 819 Cathedral Rd. (off Ridge Ave.), Phila. 19128. At the request of his family, please send donations to The Anthony Kenny Memorial Scholarship Fund, 112 Central Ave., Ocean City, NJ 08226. Please Wear a Mask and Social Distance. CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY F.H. 215-482-8878



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store