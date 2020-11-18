1/
Anthony Joseph "Joe" Antonelli III
55, passed away peacefully at his Ardmore home on November 9, 2020 with family and friends by his side. He is survived by his wife, Alice, stepchildren, Grant and Maddy Fisher, his mother, Alice Hughes Zygmont, father, Tony, sister Amy Antonelli-Nicholls (Carl), stepmother Mary Louise Antonelli, aunt Ann Hughes, cousins Lisa Brechemin (Lou), and Debbie Giovanopoulos (Demetrios). A celebration of Joe's life will be held at 11 A.M. on December 5, 2020 at Narberth Presbyterian Church and will be live streamed at www.narberthpres.org. The in-person service will be limited to 10 attendees. For additional details, please refer to www.chadwickmckinney.com CHADWICK & McINNEY FH

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Narberth Presbyterian Church -- and will be live streamed on their site. The in-person service will be limited to 10 attendees.
Funeral services provided by
Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-6303
