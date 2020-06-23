ANTHONY JOSEPH ZIRILLI
ZIRILLI
ANTHONY JOSEPH
June 20, 2020. Age 60. Beloved son of Santo Zirilli and the late Theresa (nee Cutrera) Zirilli. Dearest brother of Catherine (Salvatore) Bronti. Take my hand, precious Lord, and lead me home. Due to the pandemic, services and entombment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers family requests contributions be made in his memory to Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital, 1500 Lansdowne Ave., Darby, PA 19023.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
