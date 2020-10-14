1/1
ANTHONY KASMER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANTHONY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
90, of Newtown, PA on Oct. 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Ann J. (Schultz) Kasmer; loving father of Nina (Paul) Laushell and Christopher (Paulette) Kasmer; doting grandfather of Kyra, Patrick, Lizabeth, Pheodora and Catarina. Visitation will be held Fri. Oct. 16 from 6 - 8 P.M. at the JOSEPH A. FLUEHR, III FUNERAL HOME, 800 Newtown Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.) Richboro, PA 18954. Visitation will also be held on Sat. Oct.17 at St. Vladimir Orthodox Church, 812 Grand St., Trenton, NJ 08610, from 9 A.M., until the start of his Funeral Service, 10 A.M. Interment will follow at St. Vladimir Church Cemetery, Trenton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mark's Orthodox Church, 452 Durham Rd., Wrightstown, PA 18940 or St. Vladimir Orthodox Church, at above address. www.fluehr.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Vladimir Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Interment
St. Vladimir Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Newtown-Richboro Road
Richboro, PA 18954
215-968-8585
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved