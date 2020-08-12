1/
ANTHONY L. CEDRONE
{ "" }
CEDRONE
ANTHONY L.
Age 91, of Wynnewood PA, and formerly of Overbrook, passed away on August 8th, 2020. Survived by his beloved wife Claire Cedrone (nee Zappacosta). Many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and his special Goddaughter, Adriana. Loving father of the late Geralyn Mary Cedrone, the late Cheryl Ann Cedrone and the late Anthony Cedrone. Dear brother of the late Joseph Cedrone, the late Dr. Daniel Cedrone and the late Jerry Cedrone. Relatives and Friends are invited to his Viewing on Thursday, August 13th, from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM, with Funeral Mass to follow 11:00 AM , ALL IN: St Colman Church, 11 Simpson Rd, Ardmore, PA 19003. Entombment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Anthony's name made to the Alzheimer's Association Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 would be appreciated.

www.danjolell.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 12, 2020.
