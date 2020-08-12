1/
ANTHONY L. CEDRONE
1929 - 2020
{ "" }
CEDRONE
ANTHONY L.
Age 91, of Wynnewood PA, and formerly of Overbrook, passed away on August 8th, 2020. Survived by his beloved wife Claire Cedrone (nee Zappacosta). Many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and his special Goddaughter, Adriana. Loving father of the late Geralyn Mary Cedrone, the late Cheryl Ann Cedrone and the late Anthony Cedrone. Dear brother of the late Joseph Cedrone, the late Dr. Daniel Cedrone and the late Jerry Cedrone. Relatives and Friends are invited to his Viewing on Thursday, August 13th, from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM, with Funeral Mass to follow 11:00 AM , ALL IN: St Colman Church, 11 Simpson Rd, Ardmore, PA 19003. Entombment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Anthony's name made to the Alzheimer's Association Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 would be appreciated.

www.danjolell.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
St. Colman's Church
AUG
13
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Colman's Church
2 entries
August 11, 2020
We will miss you uncle so much. We will never forget your wry sense of humor and your kindness and generosity. You made our Christmas Eve dinners so special and we looked forward to the shrimp and cra
B that you would drop off before the dinner.you were the last of the four brothers and now you are together again.
Love you always
Your niece
Francine
Francine Cedrone md
Family
August 11, 2020
Uncle Anthony: I will miss your ever-present, angelic, warm smile, your jovial laugh, your good-humored demeanor, your kindness, your joking/teasing, the many family get-together dinners on Christmas Eve for the fishes and on Christmas Day, and, of course, your love. You are up in heaven now with my Dad (Jerry), Uncle Joe, and Uncle Danny. The four boys all together! May you rest in peace and may God bless your soul. All my love.....Daniel Cedrone, Esq.
Daniel Cedrone
