Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
9:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
819 Cathedral Rd.
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
819 Cathedral Rd.
Jan. 3rd, 2020, of Rox. Husband of Mary R. (nee Colubriale); father of Rose Triola (Mike), Michael A. (Maryanne) Acquaviva; Pop-pop of Christine, Lisa, Amy, Ashley, Michael, Joseph, and Lily; great Pop-pop of Tyler, Ashley, Olivia, Emma, Riley. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Thursday 9 A.M. followed by Funeral Mass at 10:30A.M. Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 819 Cathedral Rd., Int. Calvary Cem. Donations in his memory may be made to the , 5455 N. High St., Columbus OH 43214.
THE KOLLER FUNERAL HOME, 6835 Ridge Ave. (cor. of Livezey)

www.kollerfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 6, 2020
