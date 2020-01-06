|
ACQUAVIVA
ANTHONY M.
Jan. 3rd, 2020, of Rox. Husband of Mary R. (nee Colubriale); father of Rose Triola (Mike), Michael A. (Maryanne) Acquaviva; Pop-pop of Christine, Lisa, Amy, Ashley, Michael, Joseph, and Lily; great Pop-pop of Tyler, Ashley, Olivia, Emma, Riley. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Thursday 9 A.M. followed by Funeral Mass at 10:30A.M. Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 819 Cathedral Rd., Int. Calvary Cem. Donations in his memory may be made to the , 5455 N. High St., Columbus OH 43214.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 6, 2020