The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home Inc
746 Kedron Ave
Morton, PA 19070
(610) 544-0600
ANTHONY "TONY" MELASECCA

ANTHONY "TONY" MELASECCA
MELASECCA
ANTHONY "TONY"


Of Folsom, PA, beloved husband of the late Mary Melasecca, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020, of natural causes, at nearly 102.
Tony was a very handy man and actually built his own house and garage. He loved to tinker with cars and motorcycles and used to own an Indian motor-cycle. Tony enjoyed listening to music, playing the harmonica and the accordion. Family was most important of all to Tony, and he loved spending time with them and playing his harmonica for all to hear, even at 101. He will be missed by all. Tony also served in the Army.
He was the loving father of 4 sons, the late Anthony Jr. (wife Lorraine), John (late wife Marlyn), the late George ( wife Carol) and Angelo (wife Jody). Wonderful grandfather to 16 grandchildren, 28 great-grand-children, 12 great-great-grand-children and caring brother to his sister, Mary, and late siblings Theresa, Angie and John.
Life Celebration and Memorial for family and friends is being postponed to a time in the future when all can gather safely to celebrate a life well lived. At the time of that memorial announcement information will be given as to where donations may be directed in lieu of flowers. Arr. by: KNOETGEN-DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME

Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 17, 2020
