DILUCIA





of Norristown, PA, passed away peacefully at home on June 18th, 2020, at the age of 86, with his five adoring children and loving wife of 60 years by his side. "Tony," as he was called by friends and family, was a man of strong faith, a devoted husband, a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, and a brother to those close to him. He was a dedicated philanthropist and gave generously of himself to those in need. Tony poured his heart and soul into making a difference. The world was blessed to witness his lively and loving spirit. He was kind and gregarious and would light up any room with his authentic, infectious laughter and charming smile. Tony took great pride in his Italian heritage and the birthplace of his parents, whom he cherished until his final days. His father fought for Italy in WW1 before moving to the U.S. to find work. After the death of his first wife and two children, Alessandro returned to Sessano del Molise where he married Assunta Ciccaglione and immigrated back to America in the late 1920s to build a new life. Born at home in Norristown, in 1934, to Assunta and Alessandro DiLucia, Tony was brought up in humble beginnings. He often recounted, with tears and smiles, the fortitude of his mother sewing his baby clothes from flour sacks and waking at sunrise to feed the chickens and milk the goats, and the resilience of his father, a masterful craftsman, who labored as a skilled stone mason in the coal mines of Altoona. By the age of 11, Tony was already scheduling appointments with realtors to help his parents secure the purchase of land and returning from school each day to assist his father in digging the foundation of what would become their family home. By the age of 20, he had built and sold his first house and would go on to create significant commercial and residential real estate portfolios that allowed him to give back to the communities and church. Tony founded and served as president of DiLucia Companies, and later, DiLucia Management Corporation for more than 60 years. He pioneered unique projects in his community and surrounding areas that paved the way for a multitude of successful endeavors and growth of a flourishing business. Such projects included: One Montgomery Plaza, initiating the Courthouse Plaza in Norristown, The Hello Columbus Monument, and Tanglewood Golf Course, a collaboration with Tom Fazio in the early 1970's, to name a few. In 1959, at the age of 26, he married the love of his life, the former Sue Cirafesi, and together they raised a family of five children. Tony was a devout Roman Catholic; he was an active member of Visitation Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, Eagleville, Pa. For over 20 years he offered Adoration of The Blessed Sacrament, weekly on Friday mornings from 2-3 A.M. in Visitation Chapel. He was a member of many organizations including, serving as a board of director of the Valley Forge Chamber of Commerce; Vice-Chairman of the Greater Norristown Corporation; Director and Past President of The Downtown Norristown Business Association and President of MONCO Senior Adult Activity Center. Tony was a compassionate man who cared deeply for the seniors of his community and worked diligently to ensure their health and dignity. While serving as president of the Board of Directors of the Montgomery County Senior Adult Activities Center, he was selected for the Distinguished Community Leadership Award of the Colonial District Valley Forge Council, and Boy Scouts of America. The award is issued to individuals who exemplify