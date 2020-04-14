|
|
FRONZEO
ANTHONY MICHAEL "TONY"
Age 77, of Havertown, PA, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020.
Tony was the beloved husband of Carol (nee Dornbaugh) Fronzeo; the loving father of Anthony William Fronzeo (Susan), Michael Paul Fronzeo (Elizabeth) and Pamela Jean Fronzeo (Andrew Scott). He was the devoted grandfather of Melissa, Anthony, Madelyn, Ryan and Lucas. Tony is also survived by his sister, Carolyn Mitchell.
Services and interment are private due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.
Contributions in Tony's memory can be made to the Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, PA. 19063, https://providenceac.org/support-us/ or to by supporting a classroom of your choice at https://www.donorschoose.org/;.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 14, 2020