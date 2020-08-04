ANTHONY NOCE

1/1
August 1, 2020, age 91. Dearest brother of the late Jennie Zinni, Stella Froio, Carmella Marino and William Noce. Dear uncle of Angela (Frank) Abruzzese, Gerald Zinni, Rosina (Richard) Froio-Osowski, Maria (Sammy) Bennett, Carolyn Zinni, Maria (Robert) Froio-Furey and the late Dominic Froio (Jeanette). Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Friday morning 10 A.M. at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 11th and Jackson Sts. Funeral Mass to begin 11 A.M. Ent. SS. Peter and Paul Cem.
