SASSANO
ANTHONY "TONY SASS"
March 1, 2020. Age 97. Devoted
husband of the late Lena (nee Masciotro); beloved father of Ramona (Allen); loving grand-father of Holly (Steven), and Jared; great-grandfather of Marcello and Chloe; brother of William and the late Harry, Frank, John, Mike, Minnie, Mary and Rita; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Tony was a proud veteran of World War II, serving his country overseas in Germany.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing Thursday, 9 to 10 A.M., St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Funeral Mass will follow Viewing 10 A.M. Ent. SS. Peter and Paul Cem.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 3, 2020