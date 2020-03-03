Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baldi Funeral Home
1331 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 389-2414
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONY SASSANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY "TONY SASS" SASSANO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANTHONY "TONY SASS" SASSANO Notice
SASSANO
ANTHONY "TONY SASS"


March 1, 2020. Age 97. Devoted
husband of the late Lena (nee Masciotro); beloved father of Ramona (Allen); loving grand-father of Holly (Steven), and Jared; great-grandfather of Marcello and Chloe; brother of William and the late Harry, Frank, John, Mike, Minnie, Mary and Rita; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Tony was a proud veteran of World War II, serving his country overseas in Germany.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing Thursday, 9 to 10 A.M., St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Funeral Mass will follow Viewing 10 A.M. Ent. SS. Peter and Paul Cem.

www.baldifuneralhome.com

logo
logo


Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANTHONY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -