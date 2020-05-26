SBARRA
ANTHONY F.
89, of North Cape May, NJ, formerly of SW Philadelphia, died peacefully on May 20, 2020. Anthony served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, retired as Captain of the Philadelphia Police Depart, and worked in the Security Department at Harrah's Casino. Anthony was preceded in death by his wife Emma (Naimoli). He is survived by his children, Julie (Joe) Conlan, Emma (Joe) Manzi, Tony (Lu Ann Flacco) Sbarra, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren as well as his brother Walter and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Gift of Life (organ donation www.donors1.org) Burial services will be private, and a memorial service will be held at a later time when friends and family are able to gather.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 26, 2020.