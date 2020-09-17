1/
Antimo J. QUISITO
September 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Joann (nee Inverso). Devoted father of Joseph, Gina and the late Timothy. Loving Pop of Matthew, John, AJ, Alyssa, Joey, and G Pop to Jayden and Naela; also survived by his sister Margaret Demauro and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Saturday, 9:30 A.M. St. Dominic Church, 8504 Frankford Ave. Philadelphia, followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment St. Dominic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to American Cancer Society, 1818 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103 in his memory would be appreciated. BURNS FUNERAL HOME

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home
1428 East Columbia Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 634-6858
