Antimo J. QUISITO

September 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Joann (nee Inverso). Devoted father of Joseph, Gina and the late Timothy. Loving Pop of Matthew, John, AJ, Alyssa, Joey, and G Pop to Jayden and Naela; also survived by his sister Margaret Demauro and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Saturday, 9:30 A.M. St. Dominic Church, 8504 Frankford Ave. Philadelphia, followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment St. Dominic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to American Cancer Society
, 1818 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103 in his memory would be appreciated. BURNS FUNERAL HOME