Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
ANTOINETTE BARROS
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
ANTOINETTE BARROS Notice
BARROS
ANTOINETTE
Passed away March 27, 2020. Loving wife of 59 years to the late Joseph. Antoinette is survived by many family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.), Phila., PA 19114 on Friday April 3, 2020 from 10:00 - 10:45 A.M. Funeral Service 11:00 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Abington Health Foundation, P.O. BOX 569 Philadelphia, PA 19105-9863.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 31, 2020
