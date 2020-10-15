On October 8, 2020. Wife of the late Raymond J. Mom of Nancy Martin (Tom), Raymond M. (Katie), Donna Fox (Michael), Daniel (Mary), Thomas (Christine) and the late Theresa Capper. Mom-Mom of 16 and Great Grandmom of 7. Relatives and friends are invited to her FUNERAL MASS ONLY Saturday October 17th, 10:00 A.M. at St. Christopher Church, 13301 Proctor Rd., Phila., PA 19116. Interment Our Lady of Grace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph Manor, 1616 Huntingdon Pike, Meadowbrook, PA 19046 would be appreciated. www.rrfunerals.com