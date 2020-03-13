|
|
UMILE
ANTOINETTE L. (nee Spiotto)
Died peacefully on March 9, 2020, at age 96. Formerly of Philadelphia's Port Richmond section and Exton Senior Living, Exton PA. Daughter of Antonio Spiotto and Maria DiPalma. Pre-deceased by sister, Francesca and husband, Mark. Survived by son, Mark (Suzanne).
Relatives and friends are invited to the Viewing Monday, March 16th, at CASSIZZI FUNERAL HOME, 2913-17 E. Thompson St. (at Cambria), Phila., from 9 to 11 A.M., followed by a Funeral Mass at Mother of Divine Grace Church, 2918 E. Thompson St., Phila. Int. St. Dominic Cem.
Further details available from Cassizzi Funeral Facebook Page.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 13, 2020