LEVISON
ANTOINETTE (nee Serro)
Age 84 on Feb. 26, 2020 of Warrington, PA, beloved wife of the late Adam Schmidt and Robert Levison, loving mother of Joseph Schmidt, Antoinette "Netty" Fitzpatrick (Edward), Mary DeSanctis and Adam Schmidt (Kelley), sister of Mary Cawley (Eugene) and Janice Serro. She is also survived by her 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister Dolores Pirocchi and brother, Edward Serro. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at St. Robert Bellarmine, Warrington, PA 18976 from 8:30 AM until her Funeral Mass 10:00 AM. Int. George Washington Memorial Park, Plymouth Meeting. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, 3401 Civic Center Boulevard, Philadelphia., PA 19140.
