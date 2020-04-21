|
SCUTTI
ANTOINETTE M. (nee D'Amico)
Age 89, formerly of Oreland, PA, passed away on April 17th, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Andrea "Andy" Scutti; precious daughter of the late Lucretia "Grace" (nee Spadaccino) and Anthony D'Amico, also devoted sister of the late Nicholas D'Amico and Lena Delpizzo.
Survived by her beloved children Donna M. Taggart (Stephen) and Andrew J. Scutti (Amy); her cherished grand-children Salvatore and Elisabetta Scutti; her dear sister-in-law Carol D'Amico; many adoring nieces and nephews, also many loving extended family members and friends.
Due to the current situation, Funeral Service and Interment will be private.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 21, 2020