STARRKnown as "Tony" or "Burgo" to her family, died at the age of 95 on July 11. She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Edward "Ted" Starr III.She is survived by three daughters, Pooh Gephart, Terry Carstensen and Towney Cunningham and seven grand children and seven great grand children. Services are private. Donations may be made in her memory to The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where there is a rooftop garden with her name on it.

STUARD F.H., NEWTOWN SQ. Six Generations Since 1822

