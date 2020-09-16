85, of Newtown
Square, Pa passed peacefully at home September 12, 2020. Wife of the late Bruce Campbell, mother of Bruce Campbell, Jennifer Dudley and the late Christine Freihofer, also survived by 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 11 A.M. in St. John Neumann Church, 380 Highland Lane, Bryn Mawr, Pa. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society
.