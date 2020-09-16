1/1
ANTOINETTE R. 'TONI' CAMPBELL
85, of Newtown


Square, Pa passed peacefully at home September 12, 2020. Wife of the late Bruce Campbell, mother of Bruce Campbell, Jennifer Dudley and the late Christine Freihofer, also survived by 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 11 A.M. in St. John Neumann Church, 380 Highland Lane, Bryn Mawr, Pa. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society. STRETCH of HAVERTOWN www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John Neumann Church
Funeral services provided by
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
