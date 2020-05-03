Or Copy this URL to Share

ROCCO

ANTOINETTE "NETTIE"

(nee Piotti)

Age 95, of Voorhees, formerly of Haddon Heights, passed away April 28, 2020. She was the beloved wife for 67 years of Frank who passed away in 2013. She is survived by her children, Ronald (Joan) Rocco and Theresa (John) Kellner; 2 grand-children, Julie (Peter) Visone and Chrissy Kellner; one great-grandson, Rocco Visone, and a brother, Leonard (Lorraine) Piotti. Entombment held privately Sunset Memorial Park, Huntingdon Valley, PA.EVOY-BANASZ FUNERAL HOME Haddon Heights, NJ



