ANTOINETTE "NETTIE" (Piotti) ROCCO
1925 - 2020
Age 95, of Voorhees, formerly of Haddon Heights, passed away April 28, 2020. She was the beloved wife for 67 years of Frank who passed away in 2013. She is survived by her children, Ronald (Joan) Rocco and Theresa (John) Kellner; 2 grand-children, Julie (Peter) Visone and Chrissy Kellner; one great-grandson, Rocco Visone, and a brother, Leonard (Lorraine) Piotti. Entombment held privately Sunset Memorial Park, Huntingdon Valley, PA.EVOY-BANASZ FUNERAL HOME Haddon Heights, NJ

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Evoy-Banasz Funeral Home
129 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-7600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Theresa,
My sincere sympathy on the passing of your Mom.
I had the pleasure of getting to know her and truly enjoyed being with her. She was a sweet woman with a great personality. May she R.I.P. and watch over her family. I will miss her.

Dot Porto
Receptionist at Manor Care.
Dorothy Porto
terri~i am so sorry to hear about your mother. she and your dad were always such a treat to have at avanti for their hair appointments, and i have missed my time with your mom these past few years. my deepest condolences...
cheryl flaherty
