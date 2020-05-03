Theresa,
My sincere sympathy on the passing of your Mom.
I had the pleasure of getting to know her and truly enjoyed being with her. She was a sweet woman with a great personality. May she R.I.P. and watch over her family. I will miss her.
Dot Porto
Receptionist at Manor Care.
ROCCO
ANTOINETTE "NETTIE"
(nee Piotti)
Age 95, of Voorhees, formerly of Haddon Heights, passed away April 28, 2020. She was the beloved wife for 67 years of Frank who passed away in 2013. She is survived by her children, Ronald (Joan) Rocco and Theresa (John) Kellner; 2 grand-children, Julie (Peter) Visone and Chrissy Kellner; one great-grandson, Rocco Visone, and a brother, Leonard (Lorraine) Piotti. Entombment held privately Sunset Memorial Park, Huntingdon Valley, PA.EVOY-BANASZ FUNERAL HOME Haddon Heights, NJ
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 3, 2020.