ANTOINETTE SCOGNO

SCOGNO





88, of Sewell, longtime resident of Philadelphia and Linwood, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. Antoinette spent her happiest days with her husband, Alfred, who she was married to for over 50 years, and predeceased her in 2003. She is survived by two sons, Frederick (Molly) and Charles (Kathy); grandchildren Megan, Amanda, and Erica; great-grandchildren Mackenzie and Taylor; and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 1 P.M. on Thursday, June 18th at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements byCondolences may be extended to the family at

ghwimberg.com

