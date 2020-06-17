ANTOINETTE SCOGNO
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ANTOINETTE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCOGNO
ANTOINETTE


88, of Sewell, longtime resident of Philadelphia and Linwood, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. Antoinette spent her happiest days with her husband, Alfred, who she was married to for over 50 years, and predeceased her in 2003. She is survived by two sons, Frederick (Molly) and Charles (Kathy); grandchildren Megan, Amanda, and Erica; great-grandchildren Mackenzie and Taylor; and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 1 P.M. on Thursday, June 18th at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements by THE GEORGE H. WIMBERG FUNERAL HOME, LINWOOD -VENTNOR. Condolences may be extended to the family at

ghwimberg.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved