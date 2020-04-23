Home

Baldi Funeral Home
1331 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 389-2414
ANTONETTE (Carine) NARDONE

ANTONETTE (Carine) NARDONE Notice
NARDONE
ANTONETTE (nee Carine)


Passed peacefully on April 21, 2020, at the age of 99. Beloved wife of Angelo Nardone. Beloved mother of Maria (Joseph) Hopkins and Anna (Joseph Ruggieri). Grandmother to Eric (Michele) Hopkins, Gerald (Melanie) Ruggieri, Justin (Stefanie) Hopkins, Stephen (Lauren) Ruggieri, and Daniel Ruggieri. Great-grandmother to 13 beautiful great-grandchildren. Viewing and Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or
www.stjude.org

www.baldifuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 23, 2020
