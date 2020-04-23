|
|
NARDONE
ANTONETTE (nee Carine)
Passed peacefully on April 21, 2020, at the age of 99. Beloved wife of Angelo Nardone. Beloved mother of Maria (Joseph) Hopkins and Anna (Joseph Ruggieri). Grandmother to Eric (Michele) Hopkins, Gerald (Melanie) Ruggieri, Justin (Stefanie) Hopkins, Stephen (Lauren) Ruggieri, and Daniel Ruggieri. Great-grandmother to 13 beautiful great-grandchildren. Viewing and Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or
www.stjude.org
www.baldifuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 23, 2020