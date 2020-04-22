|
|
McGUIGAN
ANTONIA "TONI" (Rossetti)
70, of West Chester, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Paoli Hospital.
Antonia was the daughter of the late Nicola and Michelena (DiRuocco) Rossetti. She was the beloved wife of Gerard McGuigan. The couple shared 51 years of marriage.
In addition to her husband, Antonia is survived by her daughter Dina Mulhern, wife of Paul, Paul McGuigan, husband of Anjanette Klunder,, and Daniel McGuigan, husband of Donna. She is also survived by her sister Josephine Seila, wife of William and grandchildren Valerie McGuigan, Ashley McGuigan, Pauly McGuigan, Anna Mulhern, Julianna Mulhern, Travis Mann, Nathan Mann, Evan Mann and great grandchild Jason McGuigan.
She graduated from Archbishop Prendergast High School. She was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Parish. She enjoyed baking and cooking dinners for family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Antonia's name may be made to Michael J Fox Foundation (Michaeljfox.org) in place of flowers.
JAMES J. TERRY FUNERAL HOME, INC, Downingtown, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 22, 2020