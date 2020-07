POLI





Age 84, on June 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Concetta "Tina" (nee DeGrandi). Loving father of Robert (Joan), Maria Andreoni (Richie) and Tina Szylejko (Tom). Dear grandpop of Stephanie, Tess, Robbie, Carl, Antonio, Gabby, Alexa, Marco and Mario. Dear brother of Pasqualino Poli and the late Teresa Brachetti. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing on Monday eve 6-8 P.M. and Tuesday from 8:30 - 9:30 A.M.Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Maternity B.V.M. Church. Entombment Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers family prefer donations to the Alzheimer's Association