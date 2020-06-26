CARDARELLI
APRIL A. (nee Milano)
Age 68, passed on June 22, 2020, of Newtown, Sq. Formerly of Havertown, PA. Daughter of Nancy V. (nee Rutter) and the late Victor B. Milano. Loving wife of Raymond R. Cardarelli. Loving mother of Brooke (James) Huff, Brett (Rebecca) Cardarelli and Kerry (Hugh) Wynne. Grandmother of Therese, Evan, Addison, Taylor and Blake. Sister of Rick (Dana) Milano; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday June 27, 2020 11 A.M.- 2P.M. at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 3300 WEST CHESTER PIKE, NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA, 610-353-6300 followed by her funeral service 2P.M. at the funeral home. April's Funeral Service will be live streamed at facebook.com/thedonohuefuneralhome/. Interment will be held privately. Online condolences at:
www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 26, 2020.