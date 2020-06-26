APRIL A. (Milano) CARDARELLI
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share APRIL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CARDARELLI
APRIL A. (nee Milano)


Age 68, passed on June 22, 2020, of Newtown, Sq. Formerly of Havertown, PA. Daughter of Nancy V. (nee Rutter) and the late Victor B. Milano. Loving wife of Raymond R. Cardarelli. Loving mother of Brooke (James) Huff, Brett (Rebecca) Cardarelli and Kerry (Hugh) Wynne. Grandmother of Therese, Evan, Addison, Taylor and Blake. Sister of Rick (Dana) Milano; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday June 27, 2020 11 A.M.- 2P.M. at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 3300 WEST CHESTER PIKE, NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA, 610-353-6300 followed by her funeral service 2P.M. at the funeral home. April's Funeral Service will be live streamed at facebook.com/thedonohuefuneralhome/. Interment will be held privately. Online condolences at:
www.donohuefuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Viewing
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
610-353-6300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved