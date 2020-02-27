|
|
RIDGWAY
ARLENE M. (nee Crisci)
passed away suddenly and peacefully on Monday, February 24, 2020 at her residence in Cinnaminson. Born in Philadelphia to Edwin and Josephine Crisci, Arlene was 75 years old. She was a resident of Cinnaminson for the last 52 years. Beloved wife of 41 years to the late John A. Ridgway. Loving mother of John Ridgway and Matthew (Angela) Ridgway. Dear Grandmom to Jordyn and Connor Ridgway, Ryan and Charles Ridgway. Sister of Joanne (Francis) Blinebury. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Arlene was a retired executive secretary for Subaru of America, Cherry Hill. She enjoyed reading, gardening, homemade Italian food, dogs, traveling and family. A gathering of family and friends will be held Monday, March 2nd, from 10:30 A.M. to 12 P.M. at GIVNISH OF CINNAMINSON 1200 Route 130 North. Her Memorial Service will follow at 12 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Fox Chase Cancer 333 Cottman Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111.
https://www.foxchase.org/;
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 27, 2020