Armando DiToro

sleep on August 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Maria, daughter Ilena, son Nicholas (Jacqueline) and grandchildren Isaac and Abigail, as well his nephews Anthony (Barbara) and Harry (Debbie), great niece and nephew Dianna and Christopher (Anthony) and great-great nephew Andrew (Dianna). Born April 18, 1929 in San Eusanio dell' Sangro, Abruzzo, Italy, he worked on the family farm with his nine brothers and sisters before immigrating to Philadelphia in 1955. He worked in North Broad Street clothing factories through the 1950s and 1960s. Armando founded his cement contracting business in 1972 and worked in that business until 1993. During a trip to Italy in 1962 with his nephew, Anthony, he met his wife Maria and they were married on December 27, 1962. During his retirement, he turned his attention to his garden which gave him great pride. In 2011, he landed first prize in the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society's garden contest.Viewing will be at Maternity BVM Church, 9250 Old Bustleton Avenue, Phila., PA 19115 on September 4th at 9:00 A.M., Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M. Internment at Forest Hills Cemetery immediately following the Funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Armando's memory to The Anthonian Association of the Friends of St. Anthony of Padua, 6107 N. Kenmore Ave STE 5, Chicago, Ill 60660, www.stanthonyusa.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Viewing
09:00 AM
Maternity BVM Church
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Maternity BVM Church,
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Interment
Forest Hills Cemetery
Send Flowers
