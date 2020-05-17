PORGES

DR. ARNOLD B., DDS

Age 88, of Penn Valley died peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, May 16, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Eileen Kleiman Porges, his children Dr. Stefanie Porges (Gerald Lawrence), Jennifer Porges (Joseph Manko, Jr.), Gregory Porges (Diana Porges), and Marisa Porges (Scott Moore). He was proud to be "Pops" to his grandchildren Nicole Wolfson, Tara Wolfson, Dean Manko, Alec Manko, Max Porges, Harrison Porges, Dylan Porges, and Isaac Moore. Born to Dr. Nandor and Pauline Porges in 1932, he graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine where he was elected to the OKU National Dental Honor Society. He served as a Second Lieutenant and chemical engineer in the U.S. Air Force, and was a member of the Teamsters. For over five decades, he had a private dental practice in Wynnewood and served as a Professor at the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine, from which he also received the 2007 Alumni Award of Merit for his leadership in the dental profession. There will be a private burial on Sunday, May 17, 2020.



