BRENMAN
ARNOLD KING, M.D.
Age 89, of Rydal, PA died peacefully in his home surrounded by family on April 16, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife Jeanne and their children Caren Parker (Randy), Paul Brenman and Steven Brenman (Debra). Adored grandfather of Cam, Naomi, Isaac, Ellie, Julian and Nora. Arnold was born on June 20, 1930 in Lübeck, Germany and came to the United States in 1934 with his parents Regina and Siegfried, brother Henry and uncle Max BrenmanArnold was a graduate of the Univer-sity of Rochester and the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine. He served as a physician in the U.S. Army, stationed in Puerto Rico from 1956 to 1958. Arnold practiced otolaryngology and microsurgery of the ear in Philadelphia for almost forty years and made contributions to the field of medical photography. He was cherished by his family, patients and friends. His pleasures included time with family, summers on Long Beach Island, opera and photography. Graveside burial and shiva were private. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine to benefit the Arnold King Brenman, M.D. Scholarship. Checks may be made payable to the "University of Chicago Medicine" and sent to: University of Chicago Gift Administration, Arnold K. Brenman, M.D. Memorial, 5235 South Harper Court, 4th Floor, Chicago, IL 60615. Donations may also be made online at: giving.uchicago.edu/arnold-brenman. May his memory be forever a blessing- his lovingkindness an everlasting gift.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 19, 2020