ARNOLD ROSENTHAL
On September 17, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Bryna (nee Feldman). Loving father of the late Sanford (Sally) Rosenthal, Howard Rosenthal, Ann Rosenthal (Arnold Zimmerman), Caren Altmann and Charles Rosenthal. Adored grandfather of Stefanie Altmann, Mona Altmann, and the late Isabel Zimmerman. Cherished great grandfather of Micah. Private Graveside Services will be held. Contributions in his memory may be made to Congregations of Shaare Shamayim, 9768 Verree Rd., Phila., PA 19115 or a charity of the donor's choice. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
