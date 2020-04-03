Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Resources
More Obituaries for ARNOLD SCHWARTZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DR. ARNOLD SCHWARTZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DR. ARNOLD SCHWARTZ Notice
SCHWARTZ
DR. ARNOLD
A physician in the Philadelphia community for over 60 years and veteran of the USAF who served during the Koran war, passed away peacefully with his wife at his bedside on March 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Deena Schwartz (nee Rubenstein). Loving and devoted father of Dr. Lauren Schwartz, Andrew Schwartz, Esq. (Marie, Esq.). Dr. Jonathon Schwartz, and Mitchell Schwartz (Angelica). Adoring grand-father of Amelia, Sarah, Emily, Oliver, Eva, Sage, and Emerson. Dear brother of the late Adelaide Markowitz. Dr. Schwartz was a devoted physician who cared deeply for his family, his patients, and humanity. He lived his life caring for people and making this world a better place in everything he did. Contri-butions in his memory may be made to Beth Shalom Synagogue in Elkins Park, the COVID-19 First Responders Children's Foundation, the State of Israel, or the . Services are private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date when the pandemic ends.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ARNOLD's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -