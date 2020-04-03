|
A physician in the Philadelphia community for over 60 years and veteran of the USAF who served during the Koran war, passed away peacefully with his wife at his bedside on March 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Deena Schwartz (nee Rubenstein). Loving and devoted father of Dr. Lauren Schwartz, Andrew Schwartz, Esq. (Marie, Esq.). Dr. Jonathon Schwartz, and Mitchell Schwartz (Angelica). Adoring grand-father of Amelia, Sarah, Emily, Oliver, Eva, Sage, and Emerson. Dear brother of the late Adelaide Markowitz. Dr. Schwartz was a devoted physician who cared deeply for his family, his patients, and humanity. He lived his life caring for people and making this world a better place in everything he did. Contri-butions in his memory may be made to Beth Shalom Synagogue in Elkins Park, the COVID-19 First Responders Children's Foundation, the State of Israel, or the . Services are private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date when the pandemic ends.
