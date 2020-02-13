|
|
HILLIARD
ARNOLD VANN
On Friday February 7, 2020, God him home. He was the son of Samuel and Dorothy (Pitts) Hilliard. Arnold was born July 14, 1954 in Philadelphia, PA. Arnold graduated from Simon Gratz High School, in Philadel-phia, PA. Arnold graduated from The Pennsylvania State University in 1976. After gradu-ation Arnold was commissioned an Officer in the United States Marine Corps. Arnold's profession-al career was in Manufacturing.
Arnold is survived by his son, Stephen M. Hilliard of Hummelstown, PA; brother, Kenneth Hilliard, Philadelphia, PA and sister, Adrienne Hilliard of Philadelphia; many nieces and nephews.
Arnold was predeceased by his son, Brian Anthony Hilliard; his parents, Samuel and Dorothy Hilliard; his siblings, Judith E Banks, Gloria Hilliard and Kevin Hilliard, Sr.
Funeral Services will be Saturday, February 15, 2020, at
SAVIN FUNERAL HOME, 802 North 12th St., Phila., PA 19123. Visitation will be 11:30 A.M. until the time of the Service at 12:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the American Veterans Assoc. (AMVETS) 4647 Forbes Blvd., Lanham, MD 20706.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 13, 2020