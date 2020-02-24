Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
1:00 PM
ARNOLD WISEMAN

ARNOLD WISEMAN Notice
WISEMAN
ARNOLD
age 88, Feb. 22, 2020. of Holland, Pa., formerly of N.E. Phila. Beloved wife of Helen (Miller ); loving father of Diane (Dennis) Mullin and Robert (Hara) Wiseman; devoted grand-father of Danielle, Ross, Stephen, and Jeffrey; great grandfather of Carmen; son of the late Ida and Irving Wiseman; brother of the late Annette Glazer and Carole LaMarche. Arnold was a teacher and principal for over 30 years in Stratford NJ. He was a veteran of the Korean War with the Air Force. He enjoyed playing, coaching and watching many sports, and spending time with his family. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Service Wednesday, 1 P.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Shalom Memorial Park. Contributions in his memory may be made to The ,
399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 24, 2020
