Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ARTHUR ARNOLD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARTHUR A. ARNOLD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ARTHUR A. ARNOLD Notice
ARNOLD
ARTHUR A.
January 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Connie (nee Pratowski). Devoted father of Connie Smith (Ken), Susan Arnold, and Robert (Sanipa). Loving Pop-Pop of Alaina, Alyssa, Arthur, Bobby, and Logan. Dear brother of Flo Morrin, Faith Fitzgerald, and the late Molly Sullivan and Tom Arnold. Brother-in-law of Barbara Arnold; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thurs., 9 to 10:15 A.M., St. Jerome Church, 8100 Colfax St., Phila., PA, followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. St. Dominic Cem.

BURNS FUNERAL HOME

logo


Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ARTHUR's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -