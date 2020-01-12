|
ARNOLD
ARTHUR A.
January 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Connie (nee Pratowski). Devoted father of Connie Smith (Ken), Susan Arnold, and Robert (Sanipa). Loving Pop-Pop of Alaina, Alyssa, Arthur, Bobby, and Logan. Dear brother of Flo Morrin, Faith Fitzgerald, and the late Molly Sullivan and Tom Arnold. Brother-in-law of Barbara Arnold; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thurs., 9 to 10:15 A.M., St. Jerome Church, 8100 Colfax St., Phila., PA, followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. St. Dominic Cem.
