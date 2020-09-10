Passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at St. Joseph Manor in Meadowbrook, PA. He was 91. Arthur was a resident of Jenkintown, PA. In his earlier years he was involved with his family's textile business. In his later years he worked as a property manager. Born in Philadelphia, PA on December 18,1928, he was a son of the late Charles C. and Eva (Dlugach) Feldman. He was the beloved husband of the late Irene C. (Goldstein) Feldman. Surviving is his loving family including two sons, Sonny (Steven Rubio), Michael M.; two grandsons, Daniel and Adam; as well as many other relatives and friends. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in ARTHUR'S MEMORY to Keneseth Israel, 8339 Old York Rd., Elkins Park, PA. 19027. Arrangements are by the BACCHI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family atwww.bacchifh.com
.