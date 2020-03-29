|
On March 21, 2020, age 74, of Oro Valley, AZ, formerly of Philadelphia, PA. Predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Suzanna (nee Delagol). He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sandra (nee Falconiero). He is also survived by his children: Julia Roberts (Jim), Arthur E. Durrant, III, and Paul J. Durrant (Penny); as well as his grandchildren: Ava, Chloe, Regina, Paul Jr., and Melody.
Arthur was a fourth degree Knights of Columbus member and he was a retired Philadelphia Police Captain. He was one of the arresting SWAT team members during the 1978 MOVE shootout. He served in the 26th District, the 6th, 15th, SWAT, Internal Affairs, Manage-ment Review, Central Detectives, Southwest Detectives, Homicide Unit, and Major Crimes Unit. In 1994, he was awarded the distinguished George Fencl Award by the Philadelphia Daily News for exemplifying compassion, fairness, and civic commitment. Prior to his retire-ment, Durrant was appointed as the Chief of County Detectives at the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office by the Honorable Lynne Abraham.
Because of the disruption caused by the coronavirus, all Services will be private.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 29, 2020