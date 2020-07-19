1/1
November 15, 1942 - June 5, 2020. Arty (Arthur) Elgart passed away on June 5, 2020, at home, with the love of his life, his wife, Aileen Elgart, by his side. Arty was a devoted and loving father, adored and treasured by his entire family: his son Josh Elgart (Loreen); his daughter Brooke Elgart; his sister, Joan Elgart Olenick (Stan); his nephew Seth Olenick (Yasmin) and their son Ben; his nephew Rabbi Brett Olenick (Amalia) and their children Adina, Chanah, Shmuel and Sarah; his stepchildren Brad Brown (Anjali), Lori Krenzel, (Robert Ramos), Jon Kliner (Jessica); and five step grandchildren. Owner of Robert Elgart and Son, Inc. Automotive, and Founder of Golden Cradle Adoption Services, Arty was esteemed and loved by his blended and extended family, friends, community, and the world of adoption that he created. For more about Arty please see: Tributes.com/artyelgart Memorial Donations may be made in Arty's name to: Jewish National Fund, 78 Randall Ave., Rockville Center, NY 11570. www.JNF.org 800-542-8733.