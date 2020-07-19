1/1
ARTHUR "ARTY" ELGART
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ARTHUR's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELGART
ARTHUR "ARTY"


November 15, 1942 - June 5, 2020. Arty (Arthur) Elgart passed away on June 5, 2020, at home, with the love of his life, his wife, Aileen Elgart, by his side. Arty was a devoted and loving father, adored and treasured by his entire family: his son Josh Elgart (Loreen); his daughter Brooke Elgart; his sister, Joan Elgart Olenick (Stan); his nephew Seth Olenick (Yasmin) and their son Ben; his nephew Rabbi Brett Olenick (Amalia) and their children Adina, Chanah, Shmuel and Sarah; his stepchildren Brad Brown (Anjali), Lori Krenzel, (Robert Ramos), Jon Kliner (Jessica); and five step grandchildren. Owner of Robert Elgart and Son, Inc. Automotive, and Founder of Golden Cradle Adoption Services, Arty was esteemed and loved by his blended and extended family, friends, community, and the world of adoption that he created. For more about Arty please see: Tributes.com/artyelgart Memorial Donations may be made in Arty's name to: Jewish National Fund, 78 Randall Ave., Rockville Center, NY 11570. www.JNF.org 800-542-8733.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
(215) 942-4700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved