ARTHUR L. DiDOMENICO
DiDOMENICO
ARTHUR L.


Age 101, on July 26, 2020. Husband of the late Ellen T. (nee Fritz). Dear father of Arthur J. (Janice) and John (Mary) DiDomenico Also survived by 5 grand children, 2 great grand-children, a great great grand-son, his brothers Joseph and Edward Domenick, many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday 9 A.M. St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Phila. 19145. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Ent. Holy Cross Mausoleum. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations to St. Monica Church.

RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Viewing
09:00 AM
St. Monica Church
JUL
31
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Monica Church
