Age 101, on July 26, 2020. Husband of the late Ellen T. (nee Fritz). Dear father of Arthur J. (Janice) and John (Mary) DiDomenico Also survived by 5 grand children, 2 great grand-children, a great great grand-son, his brothers Joseph and Edward Domenick, many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday 9 A.M. St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Phila. 19145. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Ent. Holy Cross Mausoleum. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations to St. Monica Church.
