|
|
GOLDFARB
ARTHUR M.
On January 7, 2020. Beloved life partner of Sharon Segal. Loving father of Jeffrey (Lisa) Goldfarb. Dear brother of Marilyn Goldfarb. Devoted grandfather of Siena and Harrison.
Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Monday, 1:30 PM. precisely, at West Laurel Hill Cemetery, Bala Cynwyd, PA. Shiva will be observed at the Community Room of his late residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to , 1818 Market St., Ste 2820, Phila., PA 19103 or a .
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 10, 2020