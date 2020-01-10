Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ARTHUR GOLDFARB
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARTHUR M. GOLDFARB

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ARTHUR M. GOLDFARB Notice
GOLDFARB
ARTHUR M.
On January 7, 2020. Beloved life partner of Sharon Segal. Loving father of Jeffrey (Lisa) Goldfarb. Dear brother of Marilyn Goldfarb. Devoted grandfather of Siena and Harrison.
Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Monday, 1:30 PM. precisely, at West Laurel Hill Cemetery, Bala Cynwyd, PA. Shiva will be observed at the Community Room of his late residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to , 1818 Market St., Ste 2820, Phila., PA 19103 or a .

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ARTHUR's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -